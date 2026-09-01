Katrina Kaif gets bodyshamed for postpartum appearance; Shivaleeka Oberoi hits back: ‘How ridiculous'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif became the target of trolls after her recent public appearance. Katrina faced social media trolling over her appearance, with several users making distasteful comments about her looks. Now, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi has come out in Katrina's support and slammed trolls for body-shaming the actor postpartum.

'This is what normal postpartum recovery looks like'

Shivaleeka Oberoi supports Katrina Kaif against trolls.

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Calling out the trolls for their mindset, Shivaleeka wrote, “Kya ho gaya hai means?!?! This is Motherhood! This is what normal postpartum recovery looks like – the good, the bad, the bloating, the exhaustion and everything in between."

Shivaleeka added, “Stop glorifying a version of motherhood that doesn’t exist. After seeing multiple of such posts in the last few days… can’t help but think how ridiculous the thought process is!" Shivaleeka Oberoi is known for roles in Bollywood films like Yeh Saali Aashiqui and the Khuda Haafiz film series.

Shivaleeka Oberoi supports Katrina Kaif against trolls.

Katrina trolled

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{{^usCountry}} Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were recently seen at the funeral and prayer meet of filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who passed away on August 25. However, they both refrained from talking to the paparazzi and immediately entered their car after attending the prayer meet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were recently seen at the funeral and prayer meet of filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who passed away on August 25. However, they both refrained from talking to the paparazzi and immediately entered their car after attending the prayer meet. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, some users on social media trolled Katrina over her appearance. Some of the distasteful comments read, “This is terrible, what happened to Katrina?" Another commented, “She looks like a rasgulla."

Katrina and Vicky welcome baby boy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. They named him Vihaan Kaushal. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored star couples in the country, and their wedding in 2021 was widely celebrated by their fans.

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Last year, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Vicky spoke about fatherhood and said, “He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more.”

Talking about Katrina, he had said, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much.”

Katrina, in recent years, has become very selective with her onscreen performances and is choosing to concentrate on her makeup brand, Kay Beauty. Known for its makeup products, her brand recently entered the skincare segment and launched two new products. She was last seen on the big screen in 2024's Merry Christmas. Vicky, on the other hand, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in the pipeline.