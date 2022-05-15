Katrina Kaif goes bowling on her 'very American Saturday'; Arjun Kapoor calls her 'very British lass'. See pics

Katrina Kaif is enjoying all things American as she holidays with her husband Vicky Kaushal in New York City. The actor recently shared pictures of ‘a very American Saturday’, which she spent bowling. Fans showered compliments on Katrina's post, which also garnered reactions from Neha Dhupia and Arjun Kapoor. Also Read| Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal click selfie with fan in Manhattan, fans dub them 'Sheila and Sheila's husband'

Katrina took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share the pictures, that showed her casually dressed for the game with a green bowling ball in her hand. The pictures showed her in the motion of making her shot at the pins. She captioned it, "A very American Saturday," adding pins and bowling emoji. She was at Pier59 Studios, a multimedia fashion studio located at Chelsea Piers in New York.

Reacting to the picture, actor Neha Dhupia wrote, "I love this spot," adding a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. Actor Arjun Kapoor also commented on the picture, calling Katrina "A very British lass." Meanwhile, fans praised Katrina in the comment section, with one writing, "You are the most beautiful person."

Katrina, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, previously shared pictures of the couple enjoying breakfast in New York. Vicky also shared pictures from the trip. He apparently had a mini-reunion with a few friends from his school as well. Sharing a picture with his three friends, he wrote, "Batch 2005."

Katrina and Vicky also visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York, a few days ago. Sharing a picture from the eatery on her Instagram Stories, Katrina wrote, "Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.” They also posed with a fan for a selfie in Manhattan.

Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Her upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, Tiger 3, and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky's last release was Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He has lately been shooting for a film with Sara Ali Khan, directed by Laxman Utekar. He also has Sam Manekshaw biopic with Meghna Gulzar and Govinda Naam Mera with Shashank Khaitan.

