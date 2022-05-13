Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal click selfie with fan in Manhattan, fans dub them 'Sheila and Sheila's husband'

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posed with a fan for a selfie in Manhattan, US. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the fan shared pictures as he stood between Katrina and Vicky as the trio smiled for the camera. For their day out, Katrina Kaif opted for a printed white outfit under a white sweater while Vicky was dressed in a plaid shirt, pants and a cap. Both of them wore sunglasses. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's stylist recalls actor was ‘chillest groom', reveals what Katrina Kaif asked about him during wedding)

Sharing the pictures, the fan captioned the post, "Look who I met today. Beautiful souls @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09. Thank u guys." He also added the hashtags--Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, Indian, Manhattan, Vicky Kaushal, USA and Bangladeshi. The fan shared in the comments section that Katrina was shopping in his store.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "With the Queen herself." Another fan commented, "Omg!! With the queen of Bollywood. Thanks for posting these pics. God bless." "You just meet both kamlis. Happy to see someone finally spotting them. Congrats you made in life," said another person. "Ridooy Sharma with Sheila and Sheila's husband," read one of the comments. "This is awesome," said a fan. "You are so lucky man," said a person.

Katrina and Vicky with a fan.

Recently, Katrina and Vicky, currently holidaying in New York, visited Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant called Sona. On her Instagram Stories, Katrina posted a picture from their visit to the restaurant. She captioned the picture, "Home away from home - @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe - @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing."

Meanwhile, Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has a horror-comedy PhoneBhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She also has Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

Vicky Kaushal will star in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON