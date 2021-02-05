Katrina Kaif had a blast with her Phone Bhoot gang Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, see here

Actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday shared fun pictures with her Phone Bhoot gang, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Also present in one of the pictures is the film's producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sharing them, she simply wrote "gang". Siddhant also posted many of the pictures shared by Katrina and wrote as caption: "The #PhoneBhoot Gang! Vibe hai! @katrinakaif @ishaankhatter @ritesh_sid @phonebhoot @excelmovies."

Ishaan too shared another bunch of pictures of the three of them and wrote: "We posed with my coffee so affogato drink it." Collectively, a number of stars dropped comments on the three posts. Names include Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shahid Kapoor, Dharma Productions head, Apoorva Mehta and fashion stylist and former actor Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is scheduled to release later this year.

In July last year, the first look of the film was shared online. Excel's Instagram handle wrote: "Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021."

On their respective work fronts, Katrina will see the release of her film, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Through the later part of last year and early this year, Siddhant was busy shooting for his next with director Shakun Batra, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty. Last year, Ishaan saw two releases online - Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli with Ananya.

Katrina maintained a low profile through much of the lockdown period last year, though the initial days of pandemic lockdown saw her posting fun posts of doing housework with sister Isabella Kaif.

Katrina's personal life is also making headlines every now and then. She is rumoured to being in a relationship with Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal.

