Katrina Kaif adds glam in black saree as she attends Red Sea International Film Festival; talks about Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Katrina Kaif became the latest Bollywood actor to reach Jeddah's Red Sea International Film Festival. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her look at the red carpet as she spoke about her life experiences and work at the event. She also heaped praises on her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi. Also read: Johnny Depp reacts as Ranveer Singh thanks him for 'unknowingly' teaching him about craft

Katrina Kaif at Red Sea Film Festival

Katrina Kaif at Red Sea International Film Festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina looked simple and elegant in a black saree, paired with a sequined blouse. She had her signature makeup look with minimal accessories for a clean but glamorous look. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, “A day at @redseafilm So wonderful to see what a stunning festival @jomanaaalrashid and @moalturki have created in the Kingdom, the most warm and gracious hosts. Taking away so many wonderful memories.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Katrina on Merry Chirstmas and Vijay Sethupathi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several photos and videos of Katrina from the event have surfaced online. From waving at fans to striking the namaste pose, the actor did it all. In one of the videos, Katrina is seen talking about her work experience with Vijay Sethupathi. She said, “It was always to work with him (Vijay Sethupathi) and I got the opportunity in Merry Christmas to work with it. It was phenomenal, by far the most difficult film I have ever done. Definitely, the character took a lot out of me but the experience was… he really challenges you as an actor. Also, it's a bilingual film. We shot the film in Hindi and Tamil. In Tamil version, I have actually spoken in Tamil so it was two takes for whatever you were doing and that was really challenging but exciting. My co-star Vijay Sethupathi is so phenomenal. When we would do the Hindi take, he would be fantastic but when we would do the Tamil take, there would be a different actor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif: Learnt a lot from my films

Besides this, Katrina also talked about learning from films as she shared her life experiences. In a different video, she is seen saying, "Once you mature, life experiences are going to teach you and that will form you as a person and shape you as a person and as an artist. Definitely, I think, with every movie and every experience life has given to me, I have learnt from movies and taken a step forward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few more photos from the event also star Katrina in a new look. She seemingly changed into a shimmery skirt with a shirt-style top and a necktie for a stylish look at the festival.

Katrina is currently flying high in the success of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Her next release will be Merry Christmas, releasing on January 12.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON