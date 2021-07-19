Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Katrina Kaif is all about flower power in new photos, fan says ‘waiting for Vicky Kaushal’s comment’

Katrina Kaif posed in a floral co-ord set in new pictures shared by her on Instagram. Her fans showered her with compliments and one said that she was taking away their ‘Monday blues’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Katrina Kaif shared fresh pictures in a floral crop top and shorts.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share new pictures of herself in a floral co-ord set. In the first image, she looked down as she posed with her hands on her waist. She did not look directly at the camera in the second photo as well but could be seen smiling. For her caption, she simply used a flower emoji.

Fans showered love on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram post. “Thanks for blessing us,” one commented, while another called her ‘Barbie’. A third wrote, “TAKIN AWAY OUR MONDAY BLUES.” A fourth made a reference to her rumoured boyfriend, Vicky Kaushal, and said, “I am waiting for Vicky kaushal coment.”

Katrina and Vicky have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now. Although neither of them has confirmed anything, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor appeared to have let the cat out of the bag during an appearance on a chat show last month.

On Zoom’s By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was asked to name one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true,” he said, adding, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Also read | R Madhavan reacts as fan calls him ‘too perfect’ and ‘future husband’: ‘There are imperfections galore’

Last week, Katrina turned 38. She shared a no-makeup picture of herself from the swimming pool and thanked everyone for their wishes. “Birthday. thank u so much everyone for all the love always,” she wrote in her post.

Katrina will be seen next in Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The film, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. It was supposed to hit the theatres last summer but has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

katrina kaif vicky kaushal

