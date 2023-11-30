Katrina Kaif lauds Vicky Kaushal's performance as Sam Bahadur: Proud to see you shine your way across the screen

Actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday heaped praise on her husband Vicky Kaushal for his performance in the biographical drama film Sam Bahadur. The actor watched the movie on Wednesday evening at a special screening where she walked the red carpet hand in hand with Vicky, with the two actors twinning in black. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif twin in black, walk hand in hand for Sam Bahadur screening. Watch)

What Katrina said

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the screening of Sam Bahadur

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a poster of the film, which she captioned, “SAM BAHADUR -@meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film , was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot.”

“And SAM !!!!….. GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT .What a performance, flawless, I’m just astounded, you are too inspiring, true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen . I’ve seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into Sam. A performance to be remembered @vickykaushal09,” she added.

On Wednesday night, Vicky Kaushal’s family, including his wife Katrina Kaif, brother Sunny Kushal, father Sham Kaushal and his mother Veena Kaushal arrived at the film’s special screening in Mumbai.

Sunny also took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to praise his brother's performance. “Just when I think you've outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again,” he wrote.

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal.

- With inputs from ANI

