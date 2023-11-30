Sam Bahadur advance booking: Vicky Kaushal film collects 2 cr gross already, sells over 66K tickets for day 1 in India

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated to release in theatres on Friday. The film, which will clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal, has already sold more than 66000 tickets for its opening day in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Also read: Sam Bahadur first reactions are in; celebs applauds Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw and Meghna Gulzar Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first-ever Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Bahadur advance booking

As per the portal, Sam Bahadur has collected ₹20.32 crore gross in advance ticket sales across all theatres in India. The total number of tickets sold for the opening day as per the advance booking details shared by the portal, stands at 66418, so far, for 3666 shows across the country.

Vicky on clash between Animal and Sam Bahadur

Bollywood is going to witness a box office clash between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Their films Animal and Sam Bahadur will release in theatres on December 1. Ranbir and Vicky have been promoting their respective films actively across the country.

Asked about the impending Animal and Sam Bahadur clash at the box office during an interview with The Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal said, "When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won't say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema."

He added, "While one player might hit fours and sixes, the other player will be at the crease and take ones and twos and maintain the strike." Asked which film is going to hit fours and which film will take ones and twos, Vicky simply said: "The audience will decide." Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is based on an abusive father-son relationship.

About Sam Bahadur

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra plays the character of Silloo Manekshaw, Sam's wife, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

The film's special screening was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night, following which several celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Subhash Ghai shared their Sam Bahadur reviews on social media.

