Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal aces Sam Manekshaw's fierce avatar. Watch

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his film Sam Bahadur. On Tuesday, the cast and makers released the eagerly-awaited film's trailer. The period film stars Vicky as Sam Manekshaw, the charismatic war hero, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sam Bahadur also features Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife. Also read: Vicky Kaushal is the perfect Sam Manekshaw as he challenges Indira Gandhi's ideas in Sam Bahadur teaser Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in the biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar

Watch Sam Bahadur trailer

Vicky, who last collaborated with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on the spy thriller Raazi, transforms into Sam Manekshaw, complete with his distinctive handlebar moustache, in the film.

Earlier on Monday, taking to Instagram, Vicky wrote along with a new poster, “This is the story about the man, who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer out tomorrow! Sam Bahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023.” In the poster, Vicky is seen wearing an Army uniform and walking near his soldiers, who are standing in a line.

The trailer builds on the teaser released last month and depicts Vicky Kaushal bring to life every inch of India's first Field Marshal. He's seen giving a tough talk to his fellow armymen, while holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister. The film is set in the late 1960s and early '70s.

More about the film

Sam Bahadur will hit theatres on December 1. It is written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava and Meghna Gulzar. The film, which was shot in Punjab, Kashmir and Delhi, among other locations, is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, who had also backed Vicky's blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Sam Bahadur will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he lead the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Sam Bahadur also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela in key roles.

