Katrina Kaif lookalike feels "uncomfortable with the word doppelganger"
Katrina Kaif lookalike feels “uncomfortable with the word doppelganger”

Mumbai-based model-actor Alina Rai says she has a lot to offer as an individual, and feels strongly that people should not be judged purely on the basis of their appearance.
Actor-model Alina Rai (right) recently went viral for her striking resemblance to Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif (left).
Published on Oct 09, 2021 06:22 PM IST
By Naina Arora, New Delhi

A model, actor, and a social media influencer with a fan following of over 220K on Instagram, defines Mumbai-based Alina Rai well. But what sets her apart from the rest is her highly striking resemblance to Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif! Rai, who has gone viral in the past for the same reason, recently started trending again. But, she opines, “I did not figure out any similarity (then) and still have not figured it! We are both individuals with our own individuality and personalities. I’m sure with more time, people will be able to respect that.”

Though being a lookalike of a celebrity has its own share of pros and cons, Rai hasn’t come to terms with the word doppelganger, and how it defines people. “I feel very uncomfortable with this word ‘doppelganger’ and don’t believe that we should be judged purely on our appearance. We all have so much more to offer as individuals,” says Rai, who has featured in the music video of rapper Badshah’s song Kamaal Hai.

One look at her social media, and Rai has a profile buzzing with fashion shoots. And talking about her love for being shot, recording videos and being on camera, she says, “I love entertaining and being in front of the camera is my happiness, my relaxation and my kind of fun. So I bring my personality to entertain through something I enjoy doing. I really appreciate the response and the love that I receive from my videos, and honestly I can’t thank each and everyone of them enough. I’m incredibly pleased that they are all enjoying them as much as I’ve enjoyed making them.”

Of late, lookalikes of several popular celebrities such as actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra have been in news, and expressed the desire to act onscreen. And Rai, who has earlier worked with actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son, actor Mahaakshay, says, “I have several movies releasing in the coming months, and have also signed a few more films. It was delayed for a year because of the lockdown. Now, I can’t wait!”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

