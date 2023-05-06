Katrina Kaif looks fresh and stunning in new pics from sun-kissed Mumbai home with lots of plants. See post

Katrina Kaif treated her fans on Saturday with some fresh pictures of herself from her sea-facing Mumbai home. She shared a few selfies on Instagram sporting a roughly tied bun and a blue and white striped shirt. Her airy home and her balcony with several potted plants is seen in the pictures. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals what Punjabi phrases he has taught Katrina Kaif: ‘Whatever little Punjabi she knows, I faint’

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote in caption, “Summer blues,” along with a blue heart and a symphony emoji. All from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor liked her post. A fan called her “Naturally beautiful!!" Another wrote, “how can someone be this gorgeous!!” One more said, “Uparwale ne badi fursat se banaya hai (God has made you with a lot of patience).”

Katrina occasionally drops candid pictures of herself from her Mumbai home. She moved to the new house after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. Katrina and Vicky are neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Last month as well, she had shared another set of pictures of herself posing in the balcony. On Holi as well, she had shared their pictures with his parents and her sister Isabelle Kaif as they all posed in the balcony.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a multiple-day Hindu wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan in 2021. Very few selected guests were a part of the private celebrations.

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in the action thriller, Tiger 3, opposite Salman Khan. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma. She also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. It promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. They are yet to start shooting for the film.

