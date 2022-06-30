Katrina Kaif ‘loves’ Hrithik Roshan’s new bearded look, has a message for Vicky Kaushal

Actor Katrina Kaif is all praises for Hrithik Roshan who recently debuted in a full-grown beard look for a commercial. In the ad, he is seen in a rugged and well-maintained bearded look that also included a man bun with braided sides. His girlfriend Saba Azad was also spotted praising the promotion earlier. (Also read: ‘Vicky Kaushal has found someone else’ says Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif reacts)

Sharing the commercial video of the grooming brand, Beardo, Katrina wrote in her Instagram stories, “Loving this Beardo vibe” with heart-eye and fire emojis. It seems like, she also wants her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal to take some inspiration from Hrithik as she tagged him as well. “@vickyKaushal09 hmmm,” she added with a lost-in-thought emoticon.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram stories.

Hrithik Roshan will sport a bearded look in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. He finished filming for the film earlier this month and went for a clean shaved look after that. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, and also stars Saif Ali Khan. It will be released in theatres on September 30.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. They keep sharing glimpses of their married life on social media. Talking about it, Vicky recently said IIFA 2022 green carpet that he feels ‘settled’ now. When asked to describe his life post-marriage, he said, “It’s going good. I actually feel settled. I think that’s the appropriate word. God has been kind, be it my personal or professional life."

Vicky will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Apart from this, he also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker. He will be seen with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in filmmaker Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled movie.

