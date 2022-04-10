Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Katrina Kaif makes Sunday breakfast for ‘hubby’ Vicky Kaushal, shares pic

Katrina Kaif prepared the Sunday breakfast for her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Check out what she made for him.
Katrina Kaif treated Vicky Kaushal to some scrambled eggs.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a picture of the breakfast she prepared for her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Katrina appeared to have prepared some scrambled eggs for Vicky. "Sunday breakfast for hubby made by meeee," she captioned her post. (Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold hands, smile as they visit Farhan Akhtar's home; Karan Johar, Dino Morea spotted too)

Katrina even added a cook sticker to the post. Previously, Katrina had made some halwa for Vicky and his family as her first meal after their wedding. Katrina and Vicky got married in December last year in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. They remained tight-lipped about not just their wedding but also their relationship for years.

RELATED STORIES

Recently, Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal had spoken about Katrina's first halwa for the family. When asked if Sunny got to eat it, he told The Times of India, “I did. I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty." Praising Katrina, he said, "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person." Sunny added that they do not discuss work or take acting tips from each other. “She is just a very positive energy to come. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded.” He said that he would get a bit overwhelmed by her when he did not know her. “But at the end of the day, everyone is a human being.”

Katrina and Vicky went for a short honeymoon to Maldives after the wedding. They also recently enjoyed a week-long trip to Thailand.

Katrina has a bunch of movies in the pipeline. She has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Merry Christmas directed by Shriram Raghvan, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur by Meghna Gulzar and another untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera.

