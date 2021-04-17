Katrina Kaif posts candid picture as she tests negative for Covid-19, Alia Bhatt reacts. See post

Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared with her fans that she has tested negative for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, she posted a candid picture of herself dressed in shades of yellow. She captioned it, "negative ( everyone who checked up on me thank u , it was really sweet felt a lot of )."

Several celebs as well as her fans dropped hearts and commented on her post congratulating her on the recovery. Actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt also liked the post.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor had announced on April 6 that she tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement on her Instagram stories she had posted, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Recently, during her quarantine period at home, Katrina had shared a selfie with her fans on Instagram, In the picture she is seen smiling at the camera, wearing a black oversized sweatshirt and a no-makeup look. She had captioned it, "just me for company", along with an emoji.

Katrina is among the several celebrities to have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The list includes Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Paresh Rawal, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, among others. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor were also infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Katrina has several movies in the pipeline including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and film based on a superhero directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. She was last seen in Bharat, opposite Salman Khan.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi addresses rumours of ill health after Tamil actor Vivekh's death: 'Extend my deepest condolences'

Katrina and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi was expected to release in April but it got postponed due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. Earlier it was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 30.