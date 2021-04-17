Vivek Oberoi addresses rumours of ill health after Tamil actor Vivekh's death: 'Extend my deepest condolences'

Actor Vivek Oberoi has extended his condolences on the death of popular Tamil actor Vivekh and issued a clarification for his fans. He addressed the rumours about his health, saying that he is well and with his family.

There has been a false news report about me being hospitalised in Chennai,I would like to clarify that I am safe & healthy with my family in Mumbai,but deeply saddened to hear abt the demise of @Actor_Vivek from the Tamil industry. I extend my deepest condolences to his family🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 17, 2021





Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital in Chennai after he suffered a cardiac arrest, died on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Vivekh and hailed him for his comic timing.

"The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people," he said in a tweet.

"Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Vivekh was admitted to the hospital on Friday and a cent per cent "blockage" in a heart vessel was detected and he was put on ECMO support since his condition turned critical.

The actor was administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. Authorities had said the cardiac arrest he suffered was not due to the vaccination.

AR Rahman wrote in a tweet, "@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us."

Actor Prakash Raj wrote, "Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP."

