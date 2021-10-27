Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Katrina Kaif reacts to reports of her winter wedding with Vicky Kaushal, speculates about reason behind rumours

Katrina Kaif denied reports that she and Vicky Kaushal are planning a wedding this year. The two have been linked together since 2019.
Recent reports claimed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were planning to tie the knot by December.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:01 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Katrina Kaif denied reports that she is set to tie the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal by the end of this year. The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2019 but have never confirmed it.

Recently, it was reported that Vicky and Katrina are planning to get married in November or December, and have roped in Sabyasachi Mukherjee to design their wedding trousseau.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Katrina said that there is no truth to news of her and Vicky getting married this year. On being asked why the rumours started, she said, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

On Monday night, Vicky and Katrina paid a visit to celebrity manager Reshma Shetty. They arrived and left in separate cars.

Earlier this month, Katrina joined Vicky at the screening of Sardar Udham. A video of them hugging at the venue was widely shared on social media. She also praised his performance in the film on Instagram Stories. “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking,” she wrote.

In August, it was reported that Vicky and Katrina secretly got engaged, but the news was quickly denied by her team. During an interview this month, he revealed why he did not react to the rumours at the time.

“To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything,” he told radio host Siddharth Kannan, adding, “I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work.”

