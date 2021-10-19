Vicky Kaushal shows prosthetic scars on back from Sardar Udham look, fan jokes ‘Katrina Kaif ko dukh hoga’

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a picture of the prosthetic scars on his back and called it ‘cuts that didn’t make the cut’. He tagged prosthetic make-up artist Peter Gorshenin. The image was from his prep for Sardar Udham, wherein he plays the revolutionary freedom fighter, Udham Singh.

“Cuts by @pgorshenin,” Sardar Udham director Shoojit Sircar commented. Many fans wanted to know if the wounds were real. Several also praised Vicky’s performance and the film. “@vickykaushal09 smashed it,” one wrote, while another said, “This movie is a rage and a revolution, totally!!!”

However, one brought up Vicky’s rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. They wrote, “Katrina ko dukh hoga (Katrina will feel sad).”

Vicky has been garnering praise from several industry colleagues for his performance in Sardar Udham. Katrina, who joined him at the screening of the film last week, lauded him as well and called him ‘pure talent’.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Vicky and Katrina got engaged in a hush-hush roka ceremony. While her team denied the news immediately, he did not comment on it at the time. Speaking about the same in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, he said, “To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot.”

Also see: Vicky Kaushal greets Katrina Kaif with a hug at Sardar Udham screening, fan says ‘this is love’. Watch video

“Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything,” he added. He also said that he chooses to keep his ‘blinders on’ and concentrate on work.

Vicky and Katrina have been linked together since 2019. While they have been teased about their relationship on several public platforms, neither has confirmed it.