Vicky Kaushal greets Katrina Kaif with a hug at Sardar Udham screening, fan says ‘this is love’. Watch video

Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif came to cheer him on at the screening of his new film, Sardar Udham, last week. A video of them sharing a hug at the venue is being widely shared online by fan clubs.

One such fan account shared the clip awrote on Instagram, “Best day again. Look at how he waited for her to come in and immediately hugged her tightly. Can you also see the happy smile on her beautiful face? And how they interact, he pokes his girlfriend’s back, this is love. Thank you again, Viksi and Kay.”

Katrina, on Instagram Stories, called Sardar Udham a ‘gripping, beautiful film’ and also showered praise on Vicky, calling him ‘pure talent’. Sharing a poster of the film, she wrote, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking.”

Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating since 2019. Although they have not confirmed being in a relationship, they are often seen together at parties and even take vacations together. They reportedly celebrated the New Year together in Alibaug.

In August, it was reported that Vicky and Katrina secretly got engaged in a roka ceremony. However, her team maintained that there was no truth to the rumours.

Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal revealed how their parents reacted to the news. Sunny said that they teased Vicky and jokingly asked him to treat them to sweets. “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’,” he told SpotboyE.