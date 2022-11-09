Katrina Kaif recalls huge fight broke out at her and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: ‘I heard loud noises behind me...'

Actor Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last year, recently talked about how a big fight broke out at their wedding in Rajasthan. She appeared on The Kapil Sharma show with Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi earlier this week. During the show, she opened up about how her sisters, including Isabelle Kaif, got into a fight with Vicky’s friends. Also read: Salman Khan makes Katrina Kaif blush with mention of Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal held a private wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in December 2021. It was only attended by family members and close friends. The couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary next month.

Talking about the wedding, Katrina on Kapil Sharma’s show was asked about the joota chupai ritual during her wedding. The actor responded in Hindi, “I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting.” When Archana Puran Singh asked Katrina who won the fight, she answered, “Pata nahin. Actually maine pucha nahin. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi (I don’t know. I was so busy that I couldn’t ask).”

Katrina dated Vicky in secret for almost two years before tying the knot. She said she noticed him first in the promo of Vicky’s 2018 film Manmarziyaan.

Katrina has a number of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has director Meghna Gulzar's next Sam Bahadur.

