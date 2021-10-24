Katrina Kaif records a sleepy Akshay Kumar, he runs away to save his 'reputation'. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have finally come together for the promotions of their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. On Sunday, Katrina shared a video to show how Akshay Kumar was all sleepy ahead of the promotions but didn't want her to record him in order to save his ‘reputation’.

Katrina shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5 th."

She pans the camera to show Akshay lying down in a corner with his head on Rohit Shetty's lap as they both enjoyed the morning sun. On reaching near the two of them, Katrina says, “Arre if you wake up at 5 in the morning, you are going to feel tired.” Akshay immediately gets up and asks her not to record the video. He runs away along with Rohit after saying, “We have a reputation," only to fall down in a hurry.

Explaining his side of the story, Akshay wrote in the comments section, "Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble @katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice."

Akshay had recently flown to Ooty for the shoot of Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, Katrina was promoting Sooryavanshi with director Rohit Shetty in Mumbai.

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutting down across the country. It is the fourth film in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrers Singham and Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Akshay plays the lead in Sooryavanshi while Katrina plays his love interest in the film. It boasts of high-octane action scenes, glimpses of which have already been shared before in the film's teasers and trailers. The first song Aila Re Aillaa is already out.