Katrina Kaif reveals action director and father-in-law Sham Kaushal's reaction to her fight scenes in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, which features Salman Khan in the titular role, has been setting box office records. The actor has now revealed how senior action director Sham Kaushal, who happens to be her father-in-law, has reacted to the action scenes featuring Katrina in the spy film. In an interview with India Today, Katrina also spoke about how Vicky Kaushal also loved the film and said that her character, Zoya, was well presented in Tiger 3. Also read: Katrina Kaif says Tiger 3 has been her most challenging film physically

Katrina Kaif on her father-in-law lauding her

Katrina Kaif expressed her gratitude for the love and support she's received from her in-laws and fans for Tiger 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif told the portal, “The love and support I have got from my family is just so special. Sham ji, my father-in-law, is a very senior action director, so he was the happiest to hear praises for Zoya’s action scenes. He said, 'You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well'. So that was really special for me."

Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Katrina's Zoya

Katrina added, “Vicky Kaushal also loved the film and he said that Zoya’s character was well presented in the film. It didn’t matter if it was a particular actor, but the way the character had a graph that stayed constant throughout the film, was very interesting... Also, the love and support that came for Tiger 3 made this Diwali much more special.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif on Tiger 3

Like Salman Khan's superspy Tiger, Katrina's Zoya, too, has multiple action scenes in Tiger 3. Talking about playing Zoya in the film, Katrina had earlier said in a statement, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had added, "It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON