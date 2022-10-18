Katrina Kaif reveals what it’s like working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan: 'Being on sets is...'

Katrina Kaif spoke about how it was working with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter after having worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan. She called the three Khans ‘icons’. Katrina, who will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan and Siddhant, called them both hardworking and enthusiastic. Also read: Katrina Kaif shares teaser of Phone Booth song Kaali Teri Gutt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent video shared by Farhan Akhtar, who is backing Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif said, “Working with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman, I mean they are such icons. They elevate everything they are in. They see the picture in totality. So, every suggestion that they give helps your character, helps your story. Being on sets in those kinds of films is absolutely wonderful.” Katrina has worked with Shah Rukh in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Zero (2018), with Aamir in Dhoom 3 (2013) and Thugs of Hindostan (2018), and with Salman in many films, including Partner (2007), Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bharat (2019), among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked to comment on her working with Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time after working with Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir in many films, Katrina said, “They (Ishaan and Siddhant) are so enthusiastic, they are always working so hard, and constantly rehearsing. Comedy is all about spontaneity, and the fact that they could bring so much energy to the rehearsals was wonderful; they love what they do. And it is so wonderful to see."

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is all set to be released on November 4. Phone Bhoot sees Katrina playing the role of a beautiful ‘bhoot (ghost)’ that brings up a business idea to 'bhootbusters (ghostbusters)' played by Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant. The film's first song, Kinna Sona, released recently. The teaser of the second song, Kaali Teri Gutt, was unveiled on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON