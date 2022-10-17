Phone Booth song Kaali Teri Gutt out tomorrow, Katrina Kaif shares teaser: 'This Diwali even the Bhootni will dance'

Actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account and shared a teaser video of song Kaali Teri Gut still from her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. She announced that the song will be out on Tuesday. The video featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter along with Katrina. The film is slated to release on November 4. ( Also read: Phone Bhoot song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif slays in red as she dances with Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Watch)

In the clip, Katrina is seen wearing a black dress. While Siddhant wore a black T-shirt. Ishaan can be seen wearing a printed tee. The video started with Katrina's wink and ended with Siddhant and Ishaan's hand gesture of come on. In one of the glimpses, Siddhant and Ishaan joined Katrina as all of them matched steps to the song. Siddhant even took a selfie with Katrina in one scene.

She captioned the post while sharing the video, “This Diwali even the Bhootnis will danceeeeee. Kaali Teri Gutt …… song out tomorrow.” One of her fans wrote, “You killing it Kay.” Another fan commented, “Omggg. Bring it on!!” Someone else added, “Wish you good luck Katrina.”

The film Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It's backed by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht, along with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

Katrina essays the role of a ghost in the movie. Reportedly, she will have a dual role in the film. Phone Bhoot was shot before lockdown and has been in post production since a while due to unprecedented situation created by pandemic.

Recently, the first song of Phone Bhoot Kinna Sona released on October 13. Fans praised the performance of Katrina and called it ‘smoking hot.' It is sung by Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk, who also composed it.

