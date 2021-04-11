Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif's fans wish her speedy recovery as she posts new pics from Covid-19 quarantine. See here
Katrina Kaif's fans wish her speedy recovery as she posts new pics from Covid-19 quarantine. See here

Katrina Kaif has shared two new pictures on Instagram, days after she announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Katrina Kaif announced earlier this week that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is down with Covid-19, has shared a new post on Instagram. Posing for two pictures, she wrote in her caption, "Time and patience."

Katrina announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. She wrote in a statement posted on Instagram Stories that she was 'under home quarantine'. Her diagnosis came a day after rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, also announced that he had tested positive.

In her pictures, Katrina posed pensively, wearing a white T-shirt. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. "Get well soon kay," a fan wrote, while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care," Katrina's statement read.

The actor is among the several Bollywood celebrities who've tested positive for the virus amid a second wave. Others include Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and many more.

Also read: Katrina Kaif preps hard ahead of Tiger 3, fans ask 'Is that Vicky Kaushal's trainer?'. Watch video

Akshay and Katrina's film, Sooryavanshi, was delayed because of the pandemic last year. She also has Phone Booth, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and a standalone superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline. She last appeared on screen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, in 2019. She is supposed to begin work on Tiger 3, with Salman and director Maneesh Sharma, soon.

