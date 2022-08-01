Katrina Kaif's latest achievement celebrated by Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor; Vicky Kaushal calls her 'woman of my life'

Katrina Kaif recently marked a new achievement in her career as a businesswoman and celebrating her success was proud husband Vicky Kaushal. The actor also received words of praise from her colleagues in the entertainment industry as her cosmetic brand Kay By Katrina won Vogue India beauty ‘brand of the year’ award at Vogue Beauty Festival 2022. Also Read| Katrina Kaif is a fan of Deepika Padukone's Cannes looks: ‘Really stunning’

Vogue India announced Kay By Beauty's achievement in a post on Instagram that read, "It came, it conquered, and it's definitely here to stay – meet the homegrown makeup brand that won hearts across the country and the VOGUE India beauty ‘brand of the year’ award for #VBF2022. Ever since its 2019 launch, Katrina Kaif's (@katrinakaif) Kay Beauty (@kaybykatrina) instantly grew to become one of India's most loved makeup brands. The philosophy was simple –– making makeup more accessible to the girl and boy next door."

Katrina had responded to the brand's original post by commenting, "Thank you - thrilled to be getting this award #itskaytobeyou." She shared the post verbatim on her own Instagram handle on Sunday, and several Bollywood celebrities including her husband Vicky Kaushal dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Vicky wrote, “Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful,” adding a series of red hearts emoji. Alia Bhatt, who will appear alongside Katrina in Jee Le Zaraa, commented, “Congratulations katyyy,” adding red hearts. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Kiling it K.” Karan Johar wrote, “More power to you Kat! This is amazing,” while Farah Khan commented, “Congratulations.” Katrina’s Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter also congratulated her, with Ishaan cheering her on for ‘trailblazing.’ Zoya Akhtar and Sharvari Wagh also congratulated the actor.

Apart from Phone Booth, which is scheduled for theatrical release on July 15, Katrina will also be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

