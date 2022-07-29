Katrina Kaif is a fan of Deepika Padukone's Cannes Film Festival style: 'She did some really stunning looks'

Katrina Kaif recently revealed her favourite red carpet look in recent times. The actor named Deepika Padukone as her pick and said that the latter wore some stunning looks on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Both Katrina and Deepika have dated actor Ranbir Kapoor in the past. Also read: Katrina Kaif shares pics from Merry Christmas sets

Katrina recently took part in a rapid fire game by Vogue India. On being asked to share a recent celebrity beauty look that left her ‘stunned’, Katrina replied, "Deepika at Cannes. I think she did some really stunning looks there." Deepika was a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and showcased multiple stunning appearances on the red carpet of the prestigious festival.

Deepika Padukone at the closing ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)(AFP)

Katrina, who has her own makeup brand named Kay Beauty, also answered several questions related to makeup and red carpstyle. She expressed her regret for opting for a half top knot for one of her red carpet looks and said, “I kind of just looked like a Samurai.”

The actor is back at work after her birthday vacation in Maldives. On Monday, she shared a glimpse of rehearsals for her next, titled Merry Christmas, with her co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan. Taking to Instagram, she posted a few pictures, where she can be seen discussing about her role in the film. The actor sported a no-makeup look and a casual outfit. "Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi," she captioned the post.

Merry Christmas marks Katrina and Vijay's first film together. It is scheduled to hit theatres next year. She has also shot for the third installment of the Tiger franchise, alongside Salman Khan. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.

