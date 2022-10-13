Katrina Kaif says she 'seriously' couldn't finish watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Here's why

Actor Katrina Kaif has revealed the reason why she 'seriously' couldn't finish watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In a new interview, Katrina said she doesn't enjoy watching ghost movies and so had to cover her eyes during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Katrina also spoke about her upcoming film Phone Bhoot in which she plays a ghost. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film earned ₹266.88 crore worldwide and became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina responded if she liked watching ghost movies. She said, “Not much. I can’t see them. I couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Seriously I couldn’t. I had to like cover my eyes. When Tabu comes all that even though I know that there is humour inside of it even for me that was very very scary.”

Speaking about Phone Bhoot she replied if she was scared on location, “No (not on) location. We didn’t have such locations. I am also a ghost in the film right? I am not going to be scared of myself. When I am coming to scare them like haha I am the ghost (everyone laughs). In our film there are a lot more comedians, I think. It's primarily comedy whole lot of errors, an unintentional comedy in the way that I think the boys in the film don’t realise.”

Katrina recently said that the Phone Bhoot team received a pat on the back from her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal as he loved the movie's first trailer. As quoted by news agency PTI, Katrina said at the trailer launch event, "Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”

Apart from Katrina, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Phone Bhoot features Siddhant and Ishaan as a ghostbuster duo. Phone Bhoot is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4.

