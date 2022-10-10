Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day: ‘If I were a ghost, I would…’

Actor Katrina Kaif will be seen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. On Monday, the trailer of the film was released. At the launch event in Mumbai, Katrina spoke about which celeb she would haunt if she were a ghost. She also shared actor-husband Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to the Phone Bhoot trailer. Also read: Katrina Kaif is a ghost with business idea for ghostbusters Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot trailer

Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chadha in important roles. In Phone Bhoot, while Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter will be seen catching ghosts, Katrina plays a ghost. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and will be released on November 4.

At the Phone Bhoot trailer launch, Katrina took Priyanka Chopra’s name when speaking about a celeb she would like to ‘haunt’. “If I were a ghost for a day, I would haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day to see how she does so much work,” Katrina was quoted as saying in a Pinkvilla report.

Katrina also revealed Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to the trailer of her upcoming film, and said his response gave her and the team ‘so much confidence’. Pinkvilla quoted Katrina as saying at the trailer launch, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, and it gave us so much confidence. He feels that there is so much fun element in it and people would love it. That's our hope too.”

Earlier, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also spoke about his experience of working with Katrina in Phone Bhoot. He called her a ‘prankster’, and said she was a lot of fun to work with. “I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with,” he said ahead of the trailer launch, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama.

