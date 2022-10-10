Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day: ‘If I were a ghost, I would…’

Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day: ‘If I were a ghost, I would…’

bollywood
Published on Oct 10, 2022 03:04 PM IST

At the Phone Bhoot trailer launch, Katrina Kaif took Priyanka Chopra’s name when asked about a celeb she would like to ‘haunt’. Here's why.

Katrina Kaif spoke about Priyanka Chopra at the Phone Bhoot trailer launch event.
Katrina Kaif spoke about Priyanka Chopra at the Phone Bhoot trailer launch event.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Katrina Kaif will be seen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. On Monday, the trailer of the film was released. At the launch event in Mumbai, Katrina spoke about which celeb she would haunt if she were a ghost. She also shared actor-husband Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to the Phone Bhoot trailer. Also read: Katrina Kaif is a ghost with business idea for ghostbusters Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot trailer

Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chadha in important roles. In Phone Bhoot, while Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter will be seen catching ghosts, Katrina plays a ghost. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and will be released on November 4.

At the Phone Bhoot trailer launch, Katrina took Priyanka Chopra’s name when speaking about a celeb she would like to ‘haunt’. “If I were a ghost for a day, I would haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day to see how she does so much work,” Katrina was quoted as saying in a Pinkvilla report.

Katrina also revealed Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to the trailer of her upcoming film, and said his response gave her and the team ‘so much confidence’. Pinkvilla quoted Katrina as saying at the trailer launch, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, and it gave us so much confidence. He feels that there is so much fun element in it and people would love it. That's our hope too.”

Earlier, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also spoke about his experience of working with Katrina in Phone Bhoot. He called her a ‘prankster’, and said she was a lot of fun to work with. “I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with,” he said ahead of the trailer launch, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif priyanka chopra
katrina kaif priyanka chopra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out