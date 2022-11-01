Katrina Kaif shares BTS video as Vicky Kaushal turns director for her Harley Quinn photoshoot: ‘Jab husband…’

Actor Katrina Kaif gave a glimpse of a behind-the-scenes video from her recent photoshoot in which husband-actor Vicky Kaushal turned director for her. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a video in which she was dressed up as the DC Comics character Harley Quinn. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif unleashes her inner Harley Quinn on Halloween, fans react)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Katrina held Harley's signature baseball bat and aimed it like a gun. Vicky Kaushal was seen telling her how to hold it as she posed for the camera. Sharing the clip, Katrina captioned the post, “Jab husband director ban gaye (When husband turned director)...” She added kissing face emojis to her caption.

Reacting to the video, fans showered them with love. An Instagram user said, "You guys are so cute." Another person wrote, "Looking stunning." A comment read, "Vicky’s the cutest." Another fan said, "Love this, so pretty."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Katrina revealed her Halloween look as Harley Quinn on Instagram. The actor came close to the original Harley Quinn style, sporting everything from famous blonde ponytails to a mix of blue and pink eyeshadow. She paired her striped shorts with a pink top and a transparent jacket with frills in different colours on the sleeves. In one of the pictures, she also held the bat on her shoulders and flashed a grin. Harley Quinn is a character portrayed by Margot Robbie in DC movie Suicide Squad.

Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She also has been signed by Excel Entertainment to feature in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Karan Johar's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that he also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period biopic film Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON