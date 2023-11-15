Katrina Kaif shares new pics from Diwali celebrations at sea-facing home, keeps it subtle yet traditional in gold

Day after sharing pictures in a floral white saree, Katrina Kaif has shared a new set of pictures from her Diwali celebrations at home. She is seen posing in her sea-facing balcony in a golden silk lehenga. This Diwali was also special for her as she saw the release of her film Tiger 3 on the occasion. Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan film sees a drop, estimated to earn ₹42 crore on Tuesday

Katrina's subtle yet traditional look

Katrina Kaif's Diwali look in gold.

Katrina looks stunning as she paired the golden saree with traditional gold jhumkas and had her hair tied in a rough bun. Sharing the pictures, the actor simply wrote, “Love and Light,” along with sparkles and an oil lamp emoji.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented on Katrina's post, “Uff our Heer” (along with a heart emoji). A fan dedicated her a song and wrote, “These pictures are like kisi shayar ki ghazal jo de rooh ko sukoon k pal.” Another called her “Goddess”. A fan also wrote, “You are literally so pretty.” “She the prettiestttt,” wrote another. Many also wrote the popular line “So beautiful so Elegant just Looking Like a WOW” in the comments section. A fan even asked her husband Vicky Kaushal, “Vicky bhai which god did you pray?” Some also complimented Katrina for changing her usual 'untied hair on a side' hairstyle to a bun. “Thank you for changing the hairstyleeee,” read one of such comments.

Katrina had worn a floral saree and was twinning with Vicky in white for the Diwali celebrations at his parents' house. Her sister Isabelle Kaif, mom Suzanne Turquotte and her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel had also joined in the celebrations.

Tiger 3 success

Katrina is currently basking in the overwhelming response received by her film Tiger 3 at the box office. It is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. She plays Zoya opposite Salman Khan's Tiger in the film. Emraan Hashmi plays the lead antagonist and it also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

The film opened on Diwali at ₹44.5 crore and went on to collect ₹59 crore on Monday. It stands at ₹146 crore after three days of its release.

