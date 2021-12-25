It's a Merry Christmas for Katrina Kaif as she teases new beginnings on Instagram after wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her first Christmas after marrying actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor has now teased ‘new beginnings' by announcing her next film, Merry Christmas.

The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame and will also star South star Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina shared a picture with the film's team on Instagram along with the announcement.

She wrote, "New Beginnings. Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan's for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix."

While Katrina announced her next film, husband Vicky Kaushal wrapped up a work commitment and return to Mumbai for Christmas. The newlyweds would be celebrating their first Christmas after wedding at their new sea-facing house.

Katrina had earlier shared a picture of the view from their balcony on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Home”. It showed Katrina and Vicky holding hands while enjoying the view.

The two got married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. After keeping everything under tight security, they announced their wedding by sharing pictures from their varmala ceremony on Instagram. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote in caption.

They went on to share many more candid pictures from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. A Christian wedding was also teased with pictures which showed Katrina in a pink saree, a veil and a bunch of flowers in her hands.

