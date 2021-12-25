Vicky Kaushal returns to the bay to celebrate Christmas with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to celebrate their first Christmas after their wedding. The two recently moved in to their new home where they would be celebrating the X-mas together.

Vicky, who had recently flown out of Mumbai for a work commitment, was spotted at the Mumbai airport Friday night. The actor returned to the city to be with Katrina for the festival.

Katrina had celebrated her last Christmas with sister Isabelle Kaif at her Mumbai residence. She had shared a picture of them posing in front of the Christmas tree and gifts.

Katrina and Vicky had a grand Hindu wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, the two also seemed to have a small Christian ceremony as suggested by pictures shared by them after the wedding. While Vicky wore a peach sherwani, Katrina decked up in a saree and a veil and held a bouquet of flowers in her hands, suggesting a Christian wedding. They had shared the pictures with the caption, “To love, honor and cherish.”

The couple had announced their wedding on December 9 by sharing pictures from their nuptials with the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

According to Pinkvilla, Katrina's kaleeras (hand accessories worn by a Hindu bride) had a connection with Christianity as well. The kaleeras were said to contain biblical words like Cleo and Elysian from the Bible.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Celeb weddings of 2021

Vicky and Katrina recently moved into their new home in a plush building which also houses Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

While Vicky is currently working on Sam Bahadur and other assignments, Katrina has reportedly begun work on Sriram Raghavan’s directorial titled Merry Christmas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON