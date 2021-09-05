Katrina Kaif shares sun-kissed pics from Turkey, fan wonders: 'How can someone be so beautiful?'

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared couple of pictures from Isanbul, Turkey. The actor, along with the team of Tiger 3, is currently in Turkey for the shoot of their film.

In one of the pictures, Katrina wore a purple floral print off shoulder dress with the sun shining on her face. Her hair left loose. In the second picture, she smiled for the camera.

Her fans were impressed with the pictures. One said: “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai (how can someone be so beautiful)?” Another wrote: “We are very happy to see you here Katrina.” Many others also dropped heart and fire emojis.

A day before, pictures of Salman and Katrina meeting the minister of culture and tourism of Turkey, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, were shared by the minister.

He wrote: “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.”

Prior to Turkey, the team of Tiger 3 was in St Petersburg in Russia. Katrina had shared pictures from there as well. Sharing them, she had written: “A day at the park.” She had also shared a video in which she took a stroll by a canal and before she moved away from the camera to wear warm clothes.

Just three days back, actor Emraan Hashmi too had shared a picture from the Mumbai airport and mentioned that he was on his way to Turkey.

Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

The first film of the popular franchise, titled Ek Tha Tiger, came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

(With inputs from ANI)