Katrina Kaif speaks fluent French in edited video; fans are shocked: 'Deepfakes are getting scary'

In 2017, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attended the launch of Bina Kak’s book Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore in Mumbai. At the book release, the actors were also joined by Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Recently, a fan page of Katrina shared a video of the actor from the event in which she is seen speaking fluent French albeit with the help of artificial intelligence. Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals rejecting Hollywood film Katrina Kaif fans are reacting to an AI-generated video that shows her speaking in French. (File Photo/Yogen Shah)

Can Katrina Kaif speak in French?

The deepfake video has Katrina discussing Bina's 'incredible book' in French. The accompanying caption came with a disclaimer: “Both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attended the book launch of Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore by Bina Kak. Salman and Katrina are very close to her from their Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya movie. She played Salman's mother in that movie. Disclaimer: The French voiceover is AI-generated but the speech hasn't been morphed or twisted, it is the exact the same as her original speech.”

Reactions to the edited video

Needless to say, Katrina's fans took to the comments section to air their opinions. One commented, "God, the deepfakes are getting scarryyyyyyyy." A person also said, "AI (Artificial intelligence) at its best." Another said, "I almost fell for this edited video."

Some Instagram users, however, did actually believe the edited video to be true. A fan commented, "She's so supremely talented unlike any other actresses!" Another said, "Katrina Kaif is the most beautiful, charming girl in the whole universe. And so talented!" One also wrote, "Wow that was amazing!"

Katrina's last film

The actor was seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the critically-acclaimed Hindi and Tamil-language bilingual noir Merry Christmas (2024). Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). It was released in theatres in January 2024. The film tells the story of how an uneventful Christmas Eve turns the world of two strangers upside down.