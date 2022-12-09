Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal first wedding anniversary: Check out their most romantic pics

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The three-day festivities included several ceremonies including haldi and sangeet. As they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, we bring you some of their most romantic pictures. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif turns model for husband Vicky Kaushal in the hills ahead of first wedding anniversary. See pics )

After their wedding, the couple celebrated several festivals together including Christmas, Holi, Karva Chauth, and Diwali. They shared pictures on Instagram and the function was also attended by Vicky's parents--Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pics.

The couple also celebrated their first birthdays after the wedding outside India. Katrina and Vicky travelled to New York to celebrate his 34th birthday in May. The couple flew to the Maldives with their family members to celebrate Katrina's 39th birthday.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during their time abroad.

Earlier this year, speaking with Pinkvilla, Katrina had spoken about Vicky's most endearing habit. She had said, “Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal together.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina called Vicky 'a very unusual person, he's a very special person'. She had added, "You know what he calls me? (Laughs) My panic button. Because I panic all the time, I'm all panicky. Before anything bad happens I will preempt and panic. I'm a minor panic button. So I think a lot then I'm doing this (moves her hand). I'm like what if, what if and he's like 'Calm down panic button'. We are very balancing. I don't know if I balance him but he balances me."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married for a year now.

Katrina will be next seen in thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and the action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during festivals.

Vicky is awaiting the release of his next film Govinda Naam Mera which will hit Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

He will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

