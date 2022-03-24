Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and more stars strike stylish poses in inside pics from Apoorva Mehta's bash

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many others attended the birthday bash of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta recently. While the paparazzi flocked to the party venue to click pictures of guests outside the venue, inside pictures have been harder to come by. Until now. (Also read: Katrina shares pics from her first Holi with husband Vicky since their wedding)

On Thursday, social media was flooded with pictures of all the stars posing with Apoorva at the bash. Katrina and Vicky struck a pose and smile for the camera with Apoorva. She wore a blue short dress while Vicky work a black suit with black shirt. Alia Bhatt was seen in a floral dress and a matching jacket. Khushi Kapoor posed for photos in her new copper-tone hair and with Manish Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Puneet Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Aadar Jain. Also seen was filmmaker Karan Johar giving his best mate Apoorva a kiss on his cheek. Rakul Preet Singh also posed for photos and was joined by her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Madhuri Dixit attended the party with husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Karan even took to Instagram to post the pictures. “Celebrations, memories and smiles that shined brighter than the stars,” he wrote, sharing a video collage of all the photos from the party. Earlier, wishing Apoorva on his birthday, he wrote, "Love you my oldest and dearest and closest friend and partner in crime..May this milestone matter like no other. Thank you for being the force and strength of everything we do. To my family forever happy birthday @apoorva1972." Karan is the owner of Dharma Productions while Apoorva is the CEO.

This marked Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first Bollywood party together since their wedding in December. Unlike what was reported, they did not throw any wedding reception for their friends from Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony in Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan.

