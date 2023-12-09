Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look stunning in unseen pic shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania from their wedding. See post

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 9. To wish on their special day, costume designer and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared an unseen wedding picture on her social media and penned a heartfelt note for the couple. (Also read: Katrina Kaif dreamed of wearing red at her wedding, ‘planning was going on for months,’ says Anaita Shroff Adajania)

Anaita shares unseen wdding picture

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif held hands in the unseen pic from their wedding day.

Anaita took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to wish Vicky and Katrina on their second wedding anniversary. In the unseen picture, Anaita was seen sharing the frame with the duo in their wedding attire. The three of them looked at the camera and smiled. Katrina was seen in the red matka silk lehenga by Sabyasachi. The outfit was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania herself.

Vicky wore a cream and golden coloured sherwani, a matching turban and a green neckpiece. In the caption, Anaita wrote, “Happiest anniversary my darlings (Love) you. #besttimeever.”

Anaita via her Instagram stories.

Vicky's Instagram post

Meanwhile, Vicky took to his Instagram account to share an adorable video to mark the special day. In the short video, they were seen sitting next to each other in the dimly lit aircraft. The video started with Vicky Kaushal showing a glimpse of himself before panning the camera towards Katrina Kaif sitting next to him. She was seen rolling her arms and then doing boxing moves. In the caption, he said, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming (kissing face and red heart emojis)."

Latest projects

Vicky was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film released in theatres on December 1 and has been facing a stiff competition from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will be seen next in Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She will be seen next in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Senthupathi. She talked about her experience working in the film at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

