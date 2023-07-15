Katrina Kaif flies out of Mumbai with Vicky Kaushal day ahead of her birthday; couple holds hands, pose for paparazzi

Actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Saturday flew out of Mumbai, a day ahead of her 40th birthday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of the couple arriving at the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif's mornings are all about hubby Vicky Kaushal and coffee, leaves Internet in awe with their ‘best’ pic)

In the clip, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal walked towards the entrance of the airport, holding hands. They also smiled and posed for the paparazzi before entering the terminal building. Katrina also waved at the paparazzi.

For the travel, Katrina wore a floral full-sleeve top, paired it with flared denims and white sneakers. Vicky opted for a white T-shirt, black jacket, trousers and white sneakers. He also carried a backpack. Both of them wore dark sunglasses.

Fans praise Vicky and Katrina

Reacting to the couple's video, a fan wrote, "Katrina Kaif is simply stunning." A comment read, "She’s too pretty. And Vicky is a hottie." An Instagram user said, "Beautiful Katrina with handsome Vicky Kaushal." "Wow!!! Gorgeous Kat and Hot Vicky," said a person. "Birthday celebration in advanced," commented a fan. "They look so good," said another fan. Another comment read, "So beautiful and adorable couple."

About Vicky and Katrina

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot. Talking on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan, Katrina had said, "I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over. It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Katrina and Vicky's upcoming films

Katrina will be seen in the action-thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Fans will also see her in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky, recently, wrapped up shooting for a romantic-comedy film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which also stars Tripti Dimri. He will also be seen in Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

