Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pose in the middle of 'magical' Rajasthan desert during new year vacation. See pics

Katrina Kaif has shared pictures with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal from their new year vacation in Rajasthan. The actor took to Instagram to share a solo picture of herself, a couple pictures of them posing in the rugged terrains of Rajasthan and several glimpses of the rare animals they spotted during their jungle safari in Jawai Bandh, a village located in the Pali district of Rajasthan. Also read: Vicky Kaushal poses against the sun during new year vacation with Katrina Kaif, fans ask 'where is Mrs Kaushal?'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Katrina Kaif wrote, “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever.” The first picture is a solo shot of Katrina in a checked shirt and a black dungaree with a matching cap as she posed against the sun. It is followed by a picture of her and Vicky posing while sitting on a mat on the ground. She also shared pictures of the flora and fauna, including pictures of a leopard and deer they spotted during their safari. A fan commented on the post, “Karismatic Katrina.” Another called their pictures “beautiful”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina and Vicky left for Rajasthan after celebrating Christmas with their family. The couple had hosted a Christmas dinner and a pyjama party for close friends and family in Mumbai. Katrina had wished her fans by sharing a family picture that showed her and Vicky posing with his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena and brother Sunny Kaushal as well as her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Their pyjama party had all from their friends including Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur to Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi in attendance.

Katrina is working on her next with Vijay Sethupathi. Titled Merry Christmas, the film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. She recently unveiled the first poster of the film that showed a man and a woman clinging their broken wine glasses filled with blood. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan lined up for release next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky recently saw the OTT release of his film Govinda Naam Mera. He was seen alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the film. He now has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON