Vicky Kaushal poses against the sun during new year vacation with Katrina Kaif, fans ask 'where is Mrs Kaushal?'

Vicky Kaushal has shared a few stunning pictures of himself from Rajasthan, where he is on a new years' vacation with actor and wife Katrina Kaif. The actor posed with the sun in the background as they went on a jungle safari in a jeep. Fans on social media are convinced the couple is vacationing in Jawai Bandh, a village located in the Pali district of Rajasthan. Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share pics of Christmas and family celebrations in pyjamas and Santa hats

Sharing some pictures of himself and the scenery, Vicky Kaushal wrote on Instagram, “Here’s to rising up in 2023!" He is seen in a black jacket and a woolen cap. Vicky had also shared a picture of the leopard from the safari.

Vicky Kaushal posted few pics from Rajasthan.

A fan commented on his post, “yesss ... we all rising... under same sun.” Another said, “Ab sunrise dekhein ya tumhe dekhein!! (now we are supposed to look at you or the sun).” Asking about Katrina, a fan commented, “Where is Mrs Kaushal?” Another wrote, “Share couple pics! We know she’s there.”

Vicky shared a picture of a leopard.

Katrina and Vicky celebrated Christmas with family before leaving for Rajasthan for their New Year vacation. Their Christmas celebrations were all about the "Christmas lunch, pyjama parties and movie nights" as Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena, brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif joined them and their bunch of friends on the festival.

Katrina had also shared a family picture to wish her fans on Christmas. She dropped a few pictures from her pyjama party as well with sister Isabelle and friends Karishma Kohli and Mini Mathur. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had also joined them in the celebrations.

Katrina was seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter this year. She recently shared the poster of her next, titled Merry Christmas. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. She also has Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. She has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra as well.

Vicky recently saw the release of Govinda Naam Mera on Disney+ Hotstar. He has several more films in the pipeline including Laxman Utekar's next, Anand Tiwari's next and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

