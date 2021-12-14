Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return from honeymoon with big smiles, hold hands as they pose for paparazzi. See pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back from their honeymoon. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina and Vicky were seen holding hands as they waved at the paparazzi gathered outside the airport. Katrina was seen in a pink and golden suit with juttis. She wore her long hair down and even had some vermillion in her hair. She wore red bangles and long earrings too. Vicky was seen in a white shirt and white pants.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur at a luxury resort. The couple were joined by close friends and family members. They shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram shortly afterwards. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” both on them wrote with their posts.

From their honeymoon, Katrina and Vicky have been sharing daily posts on Instagram. They have so far shared photos from their wedding, haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

Among those who attended the celebrations were Katrina's six sisters, brother and mother, Vicky's whole family, including actor-brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. Katrina's friend Anaita Shroff Adajania and Kabir Khan were also part of the wedding.

Katrina will now resume work on her upcoming projects. She has Jee Le Zaraa, in which she stars with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced under his banner, Excel Entertainment. The film will be a road trip drama and a spiritual sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pipeline.

Vicky was last seen in critically acclaimed Sardar Udham. His next project will be Sam Maneckshaw with Meghna Gulzar.