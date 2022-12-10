Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share romantic pose in one of their earliest, pre-wedding pics together. See here

Nitya Mehra best known for her work in Baar Baar Dekho, took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. She extended warm wishes to the couple on their first wedding anniversary on Friday. In the picture, Katrina and Vicky were all smiles. After completing one year of togetherness, the couple shared heartwarming posts for each other on Friday. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share unseen romantic pics from first year of marriage on wedding anniversary. See here)

In the picture, Katrina wore a brown outfit. Vicky wore a black shirt with red sweater. The red sweater gave Goa vibes with coconut trees and beach prints on it. Both of them smiles while posing for the camera in an indoor setting. Katrina kept her hand on Vicky's shoulder and looked straight into the camera.

Nitya Mehra extends warm wishes to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their first wedding anniversary.

Sharing the picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Instagram Stories, Nitya Mehra wrote, “To the bestest times that await you!! Love you my darlings @katrinakaif @vickykaushal.” This is likely one of the earliest pictures of the two clicked together. They had come together for Nitya's baby shower. She has shared a picture of Ranveer Singh and other at her home as well.

Nitya's Baar Baar Dekho film starred Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in prominent roles. The film was produced by Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar under Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment.

Vicky shared heartwarming pictures with her wife from their wedding and vacation, and wrote, “Time flies…but it flied in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine (red heart, kiss and hug emojis)" to mark their first wedding anniversary on Friday.

Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Vicky will be next seen Govinda Naam Mera which will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky also has director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. He also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as his upcoming projects.

