Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share unseen romantic pics from first year of marriage on wedding anniversary. See here

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Friday. On the special occasion, Katrina shared a heartwarming post with their wedding picture and a dancing video of Vicky from their vacation . She called him ‘my ray of light.’ Vicky called her ‘my love.’ Recently, the couple flew out of Mumbai a few days ahead of their first wedding anniversary. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘babe’ Nick Jonas on wedding anniversary, says he makes her feel loved everyday)

Katrina shared a happy wedding picture to wish her husband. She posted a dancing video of Vicky, where her laughter could be heard in the background. She also posted a picture of Vicky looking at her while she smiled. She wore a red sweater and her husband wore a black sweatshirt with black cap.

In the caption, Katrina wrote, “My ray of light (sun emoji). Happy one year…..(red heart emoji).” Her stunt director, father-in-law Sham Kaushal commented, “Happy Anniversary. May God's blessings be always with you. Puttar, you have brought so much happiness to the family. Love and blessings (smiley, bouquet and hug emojis).” Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Happy Anniversary.” Actor Ileana D'Cruz commented, “You too (red heart, evil eye amulet and smiling face with tears emojis) nothing but love! Happy Anniversary.”

Vicky also shared heartwarming pictures with Katrina Kaif from their wedding and vacation, and wrote, “Time flies…but it flied in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine (red heart, kiss and hug emojis).” His father Sham commented, “Happy Anniversary. May God's blessings be always with you my Puttars. Love and blessings. Proud of you both.” Singer Neha Kakkar dropped heart emojis on the post.

The comment sections of Vicky and Katrina's posts were filled with congratulatory messages from their fans, friends and loved ones. The couple got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family members. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Vicky will be next seen Govinda Naam Mera which will hit Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film also stars Kiara Advani. Vicky also has director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. He also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as his upcoming projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON