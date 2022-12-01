Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘babe’ Nick Jonas on wedding anniversary, says he makes her feel loved everyday

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on Thursday. On the special occasion, Priyanka talked about being loved by Nick every day. She posted a candid picture of herself and Nick from their wedding celebration and called him ‘babe.’ Also read: When Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to his proposal

In the picture, newlywed Priyanka and Nick are seen dancing their hearts out. Priyanka wore a red dress with sindoor and red choora among other jewellery. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey suit.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe.” Meanwhile, Nick also posted a warm wish for Priyanka. He took a walk down the memory lane and picked two throwback pictures from their Hindu-Christian wedding ceremonies.

He said, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra.” The comment sections of their posts are filled with congratulatory messages from their fans, friends and loved ones.

Nick and Priyanka had gotten engaged on July 18, 2018, after two months of dating. They married in December of that year, following two elaborate ceremonies at Rajasthan, Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Priyanka and Nick walked down the aisle and exchanged wedding vows on December 1 in a Catholic ceremony. Their white wedding was officiated by Nick's father Kevin Jonas Sr. Post their Christian ceremony, they had an equally-grand wedding as per Hindu rituals on December 2.

Earlier this year, Nick and Priyanka announced becoming parents and welcoming a daughter, they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to their family. Their daughter was born via surrogacy. The couple keeps sharing pictures with their daughter on social media but they haven't yet revealed the face of Malti.

Priyanka will be next seen in Love Again and Citadel. In Bollywood, she will be starring in Farhan Akhtar's comeback directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON