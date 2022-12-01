When Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to his proposal: ‘45 seconds of silence’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating a sweet milestone: December 1 marks four years since they married in a lavish wedding celebration in India. Just before their wedding, Priyanka and Nick had opened up about their budding romance in a magazine interview, when Nick had shared the actor’s reaction to his marriage proposal. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' friend posts warm pics of late dad from couple's wedding, shows how happy it made him

Nick and Priyanka had gotten engaged on July 18, 2018, after two months of dating. They married in December of that year in two elaborate ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, one of the most luxurious wedding venues in the country. Priyanka and Nick Jonas had exchanged wedding vows on December 1 in a Catholic ceremony officiated by Nick's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally-grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

Nick had spoken about proposing to Priyanka and her speechless reaction to it during the couple’s first-ever joint interview for Vogue magazine’s January 2019 issue. The singer-actor had said, "I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence." He recalled telling her, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.” Nick had proposed to Priyanka on a trip to Greece in 2018.

During the same interview, Nick had also shared details of his first meeting with Priyanka at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. Recalling their interaction, Nick had said, "I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud." Nick and Priyanka officially began dating after being introduced through a mutual friend in May 2018.

Nick and Priyanka are parents to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In January, the two had announced that they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," Priyanka and Nick wrote on Instagram at the time. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." While celebrating Mother's Day three months later, the couple had revealed Malti Marie had previously spent "100 plus days" in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) but was "finally home." Recently the couple celebrated Diwali with daughter at their Los Angeles home, and had shared pictures on Instagram.

