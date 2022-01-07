Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal have a virtual celebration with Isabelle Kaif on her birthday. See pic

Actor Isabelle Kaif, sister of Katrina Kaif, celebrated her birthday on Thursday at a work location. Katrina and husband Vicky Kaushal connected with her on a video chat in order to wish her on the day. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal was also a part of the chat.

Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to shared a glimpse of the group video call. She shared a screenshot with a ‘happy birthday’ icon and wrote, “Happy happy happiest @isakaif - this is the year that will shower all the love light and happiness on you.” Katrina, Vicky, Sunny, Isabelle and one more friend are seen chatting from different locations on the video call.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh wished Isabelle Kaif on Instagram Stories.

During the day, Vicky had wished sister-in-law Isabelle on his Instagram Stories. He shared a picture of her and wrote, “Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.” She had replied to him, saying, “Thanks a ton.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal and had met Isabelle at Katrina and Vicky's wedding, also wished her on her birthday. “Happy happy birthday Issy! Sending you buckets full of love today and everyday.” Isabelle replied to her, “Thanks babe,” on her Instagram Stories.

Isabelle had announced she was working on her birthday and shared a picture from the sets. "That’s a wrap on a working birthday…thanks guys for all the love,” she wrote.

Katrina and Vicky had a royal wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in December last year with a guest list comprising 120 names. The couple had tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in a multiple-day wedding.

Katrina and Vicky have now moved to their new sea-facing house in Juhu and occasionally shares glimpses of their new life on Instagram.

