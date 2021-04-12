Isabelle Kaif: People have been comparing me to Katrina for years, I’ve got used to it

She’s the sister of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Katrina Kaif, yet she reveals that she auditioned for her first film. Isabelle Kaif recently made her acting debut with Time To Dance, which had got delayed due to the Covid pandemic shutdown last year.

“I had auditioned for a few films, and this one came through. I was a dancer as a kid, and dancing is, of course, a big part of Bollywood. It’s a passion for me. So, I thought it would be a challenge, and fun,” she tells us.

The 30-year-old, who just wrapped up shoot for her second film, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, admits that Bollywood has been a big influence in her growing up years, and her interest in acting didn’t stem from just her sister doing it.

“Dancing led to acting. I watched Hindi films growing up, and I’ve had a hard time choosing a favourite. It depends on my mood. I love Jab We Met, Lagaan, I’ve watched it so many times as a teenager,” she quips.

Is she feeling the pressure of expectations already? What about the inevitable comparisons with her sister?

“I know it. People have been doing it for years, and I’ve got used to it by now. It doesn’t really play on me too much anymore. About expectations, Covid actually took off some of that pressure from my first film, as the circumstances are so different. It has allowed me to just enjoy the moment as it unfolds,” says the actor.

The best piece of advice she has received so far has been given to her by her elder sister as well.

“To just focus on my work, keep my head down. It also came from different people, anyone who has been in the film industry. They give similar advice. My sister was definitely one of those people who gave me that,” says the acting, adding, “I’m just starting now, there are so many types of films I want to do. I’d love to do an action or a period film. It’s just the beginning, there’s everything left to do.”