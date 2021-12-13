Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal the new power couple in town: A low down on their income and brand value

The marriage of actors Katrina Kaif, a star for almost two decades and successful entrepreneur in her own right, and Vicky Kaushal, touted as the next superstar, brings them into the league of the power couple in the film industry.

The newlyweds also clocked in at no 9 in the annual Power Couples survey released by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) recently. As per the Forbes, which rates celebrities based on their incomes and celebrity quotient, as on 2019, Katrina had an annual earning of ₹23.63 crore, while Vicky had an annual earning of ₹10.42 crore.

Trade expert Atul Mohan elaborating on their individual earnings shares, “Vicky is a very promising actor and upcoming star and he charges around ₹2 crore for endorsements and Katrina charges 5 crore and above, but if they come together then the value would be more, as a couple they will charge around 10 crore and more. For films, Vicky gets around ₹7 to 8 crore for films and Katrina charges ₹10-11 crore. That will add to their net worth as a couple.”

According to a celebrity management agency, in terms of appearance fees, Katrina charges anything between ₹1 crore to 3 crores and Vicky charges approximately ₹35 lakh to 45 lakh. For photoshoots, Vicky charges between ₹70 lakh to 95 lakh and Katrina charges anything between ₹2 crore to 5 crore.

“Even if Katrina stops getting films because of the age factor, she will still end up getting endorsements and brands will be ready to shell out the amount she demands,” Mohan adds.

In fact, the couple might already have been tapped by a reputed brand for a big endorsement deal. “They are in talks for an endorsement contract with a brand,” a source shares.

In terms of assets, Katrina has quite a few properties in Mumbai, including an apartment in Lokhandwala and this property is reportedly estimated to be worth a whopping ₹17 crore. She also owns a 3 BHK apartment in Bandra, reportedly worth ₹8.2 crore. Katrina also shares a residence in the lavish Andheri West Mourya House neighbourhood. Vicky shares a home with his family in Andheri west but the couple have now rented an apartment in Raj Mahal building - a luxury eight-storey building located near Juhu Beach. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also own two floors in the same building, which has 5,000 sq ft apartments that overlook the sea, private beach access and access to a rooftop swimming pool, among other amenities. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly pay ₹8 lakh per month as rent. Vicky has rented the apartment for a period of five years, paying ₹1.75 crore as security deposit.

Their fleet of cars also add value to them. Vicky owns a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB, which comes with the price tag of ₹2.7 crore and above as well as a Mercedes-Benz GLC, a BMW 5GT. Katrina on the other hand owns Audi Q7, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes ML 350

Trade expert Joginder Tuteja, who has followed Katrina’s career very closely over the years, says, “You can comfortably say that their net worth as a couple is around ₹1000 crore. Katrina has done very well over the years and investing well with her beauty brand and properties. Vicky is also rich and he has been signing good movies and he has been earning quite well through his endorsements and films. And in terms of equity perspective, it will be even more for them as a couple. As a brand they can well be expected to have lot more equity. One thing is movies but we also have to see the earning potential is not just limited to film, there are endorsements, appearances, social media, etc. I am sure they are also flooded with offers to star in a movie together. Their marriage has created quite a frenzy and its after effects will be rather fruitful to them both.”

Talking about the couple’s brand value, Mahrukh Inayet, Media Strategist & Co-founder Studio Talk PR, shares that it depends on how they will manage their combined brand power or if they are interested in, for want of a better word, monetising it.

“They also occupy very different spaces in the entertainment industry. Katrina is already a veteran as far as brand endorsements go and occupies the mainstream commercial space as a superstar while Vicky has taken a rather unusual creative path with films like Masaan, Raazi, Uri, Manmarziyan and now Udham Singh. His stardom is not just about box-office success and together, they represent not just their ability to sell tickets or brands but two people who have risen from humble beginnings to create a unique space in the entertainment industry…” she explains.

But ad guru Prahlad Kakkar feels that more than a couple, as individuals these two would work better in terms of their brand.

“Vicky is going to go on to become a big star and he is on an upward path. Katrina has reached their prime beyond this she can’t go. He might be getting less right now on an endorsement than what she is now, but that is to going to be static and that is going to change drastically. You can’t compare the pricing. They appeal to different categories of consumers. The first people who use them as a couple will have tat advantage, after that it will become old. And they should take it up now because in another three years it will be over. We saw that with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma,” he notes.

