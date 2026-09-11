Katrina Kaif was told ‘you're zero at dancing', Bosco reveals; Farah Khan says she became 10 post Sheila Ki Jawaani

Katrina Kaif may have delivered some of the most memorable dance numbers in Bollywood, but there was a time when the actor was humiliated for her dance moves on a film set. In a recent podcast, choreographer Bosco Martis recalled Katrina being humiliated over her dancing, while Farah Khan revealed how the actor went from being a four in dance to a 10 after Sheila Ki Jawani.

Farah Khan and Bosco discuss Katrina Kaif's dance skills

Katrina Kaif in Sheila Ki Jawani.

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Bosco and Caesar recently hosted a podcast where they spoke about their journey in choreography and working with Farah Khan. During the conversation, Farah recalled that Sheila Ki Jawani was the “cheapest” song she had choreographed. She revealed that she shot the song with just 10 boys and Katrina.

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{{^usCountry}} Bosco then added, “Sheila Ki Jawaani was a game changer for Katrina Kaif.” To this, Farah responded, “Yes, it was, but at that time we didn’t know that Katrina could dance. She had done Touch Me, Touch Me, but she was not known as a dancer. Her first song that I choreographed was Just Chill’ (Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bosco then added, “Sheila Ki Jawaani was a game changer for Katrina Kaif.” To this, Farah responded, “Yes, it was, but at that time we didn’t know that Katrina could dance. She had done Touch Me, Touch Me, but she was not known as a dancer. Her first song that I choreographed was Just Chill’ (Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya).” {{/usCountry}}

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Upon hearing this, Bosco recalled how Katrina was humiliated by a choreographer early in her career and said, “Unka bhi kaafi stories hain jahan par unhone itna mehanat kiya tha but choreographer told Katrina, 'aap zero ho dance mein, toh aapko chodh dena chahiye (They also have many stories where they worked extremely hard, but a choreographer told Katrina, ‘You are zero when it comes to dancing, so you should quit)’.” He added, “So she must have that angst in her too.”

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Farah was shocked to hear this and added, “Haye bechari, zero toh nahi rahi hogi voh, she must have been 4 or 5, but after Sheila Ki Jawani, she became 9 or 10. After that Chikni Chameli, Kala Chashmah came (Oh, poor thing! She wouldn’t have remained a zero. She must have been a four or five, but after Sheila Ki Jawani, she became a nine or ten. After that came Chikni Chameli and Kala Chashma).” Bosco and Caesar agreed with Farah, admitting that Katrina was fabulous in the song.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina had revealed that she was once told she could not dance. She said that the choreographer’s words convinced her that she would never become a good dancer and that she could not dance. However, when Bosco explained to her that she was a good dancer and only needed to work a little on herself, Katrina said things changed for her. For the unversed, Bosco-Caesar choreographed Katrina for the song Touch Me in Race.

About Katrina Kaif's dance numbers

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From the high-energy Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan) and Chikni Chameli (Agneepath) to the glamorous Kamli (Dhoom 3), Katrina has consistently impressed audiences with her dance moves. Her performances in songs such as Kala Chashma, Swag Se Swagat, Afghan Jalebi and Nachde Ne Saare further made her dance numbers fan favourites.

Meanwhile, Katrina has been away from the big screen for the last two years and has been enjoying her motherhood journey. The actor welcomed her son, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. She was last seen in the film Merry Christmas, which released in 2024. The film, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, failed at the box office but found an audience on OTT.