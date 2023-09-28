Katrina Kaif wishes ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal on birthday, Vicky Kaushal shares his new song

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many others have wished Sunny Kaushal on his birthday. Katrina took to Instagram Stories (IG Stories) to share a sweet wish. Vicky posted about Sunny's new single and said that he was proud of his brother. (Also read: As Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal gushes over her)

Katrina and Vicky's posts

Katrina Kaif and Sunny Kaushal share a sweet bond.(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina shared a picture of Vicky and Sunny from her wedding with Vicky. It showed the brothers dressed in white, sitting on a settee with flower strings behind them. She wrote with it, “Happy birthday to the best devar.” Devar is the Hindi word for brother-in-law. She also re-shared Sunny's post about his new song Jhandey.

Vicky posted a teaser for the song on Instagram and wrote a sweet caption for his brother. “You can’t even imagine how much you inspire me Sunny with the beauty of your heart and purity of your thoughts. Stay the beautiful human you are brother. Keep exploring. Keep winning. Happy Birthday mere bhai… Love you,” he wrote. Katrina reacted with heart emojis to his post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina and Sharvari's posts for Sunny Kaushal.

What did his girlfriend post?

Sunny's girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh, also wished him by sharing the song on IG Stories. She also shared a picture of the two of them together and wrote, “Also Happy birthday Sunny.”

About the new song

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song Jhandey is sung and written by the Shiddat actor is a Punjabi hip-hop/ rap number, as per a statement. Sunny has collaborated with Bharg Kale who has produced the song.

Sharing the update, Sunny took to Instagram and wrote, "Unspoken words. Unsung songs. Guess its time to be born again…Been dabbling with this idea since a couple of years now and it’s finally time.. My first single 'Jhandey' dropping on the 28th September...Things are about to get SunSunnykhez Produced by my brother.. @bhargkale Stay tuned !!!The awesome artwork by @sasta_acid."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny earlier this year came up with the film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, which focuses on a flight attendant (Yami Gautam) who gets tricked by her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal) and is made to smuggle diamonds. They decide to steal the diamonds instead but their heist goes wrong when their flight gets hijacked.

He will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON